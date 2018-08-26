Romine went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional two runs scored in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Romine singled twice -- coming around to score both times -- before knocking a solo shot off Miguel Castro in the ninth inning for an insurance run. The backstop is now hitting a solid .260/.308/.447 with nine homers and 37 RBI across 66 games this season, though his time as a starter may be nearing an end as Gary Sanchez (groin) kicked off a rehab assignment Saturday and could be back from the DL in early September.