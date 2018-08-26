Yankees' Austin Romine: Slaps ninth homer
Romine went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional two runs scored in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Romine singled twice -- coming around to score both times -- before knocking a solo shot off Miguel Castro in the ninth inning for an insurance run. The backstop is now hitting a solid .260/.308/.447 with nine homers and 37 RBI across 66 games this season, though his time as a starter may be nearing an end as Gary Sanchez (groin) kicked off a rehab assignment Saturday and could be back from the DL in early September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...