Yankees' Austin Romine: Starting Tuesday
Romine is catching and hitting eighth against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old has sat the club's last two games to recuperate from some knocks that left him feeling generally "banged up" according to manager Aaron Boone, but Romine is back in action for this rivalry matchup with the Red Sox, so he appears to be back to full health. He should continue to share the catching duties with Kyle Higashioka in the short term with starter Gary Sanchez (groin) on the 10-day injured list.
