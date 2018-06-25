Yankees' Austin Romine: Steps in as primary backstop
Romine will assume primary catching duties for the Yankees after Gary Sanchez (groin/hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Sanchez's iffy defense and abnormally low .190 average had resulted in Romine seeing more time behind the plate than expected through the season's three months, but now the latter stands to receive even more consistent starts over the next week and a half or longer. Though touted primarily for his game-calling and pitch-blocking skills, Romine has been a surprising standout at the dish over his 92 plate appearances this season, supplying a .894 OPS. However, Romine has slowed down in June with just six hits in 29 at-bats and sports a .231/.277/.341 career line in the majors, making it difficult to rely on him outside of AL-only and two-catcher mixed formats even with his workload on the rise.
