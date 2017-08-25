Play

Romine has been suspended two games for his role in Thursday's brawl with the Tigers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Miguel Cabrera was deemed the instigator of the incident and his seven-game ban reflects that, but Romine will be punished too for retaliating. Romine is expected to appeal the suspension, and he will remain eligible to play until a ruling on his appeal has been handed down.

