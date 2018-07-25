Romine, who drove in a pair of runs while going 0-for-3 Tuesday against the Rays, figures to serve as the Yankees' primary catcher for at least the next two weeks.

Romine not only drove in two runs, but he caught a masterful three-hit shutout from Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday. Gary Sanchez aggravated a groin strain and was placed on the disabled list, so Romine will start the majority of games until mid August, with Kyle Higashioka serving as his backup.