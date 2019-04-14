Yankees' Austin Romine: Won't miss any time
Romine (undisclosed) stated that he's fine and will play Tuesday against Boston, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone revealed prior to Sunday's matchup with the White Sox that Romine was feeling "banged up," but Romine confirmed after the series finale that he's healthy enough to continue playing. The 30-year-old backstop will enjoy a much-needed off day before his team begins a two-game series against the Red Sox.
