Yankees' Austin Romine: X-rays on hand come back clean
Romine was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after X-rays came back negative Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Romine was forced out of Sunday's contest prematurely after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, but it seems like he avoided any major problems in this instance. Consider him day-to-day for the time being, although given that he isn't the regular starter behind the plate, Gary Sanchez will likely get most of the innings as catcher regardless of whether Romine is healthy or not.
