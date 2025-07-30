The Yankees acquired Slater from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Gage Ziehl, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Slater has slashed .261/.338/.522 this season against left-handed pitching, so he will give the Yankees an option at all three outfield position versus southpaws. He is making $1.75 million in 2025 and is an impending free agent.