The Yankees acquired Slater from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Gage Ziehl, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Slater has slashed .261/.338/.522 this season against left-handed pitching, so he will give the Yankees an option at all three outfield position versus southpaws. He is making $1.75 million in 2025 and is an impending free agent.

