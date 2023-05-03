Double-A Somerset reinstated Wells (rib) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
After going 3-for-17 with a home run and three walks during a five-game rehab assignment last week with Single-A Tampa, Wells was cleared to make his 2023 debut with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. He served as Somerset's designated hitter in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Binghamton, going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI. He should eventually settle into a regular role behind the plate once he becomes further removed from the fractured 12th rib he sustained early on during spring training.