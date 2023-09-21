Wells went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Wells accounted for New York's only extra-base hits in the loss, and his ninth-inning homer was the only thing that prevented the team from getting shut out. The long ball was the backstop's first in the big leagues, and this was the first time he's had more than one hit in a game. Wells has found the going tough at the plate in his first cup of coffee with the Yankees, slashing .163/.196/.326 with a 2:11 BB:K over 46 plate appearances thus far.