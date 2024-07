Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.

Wells put the Yankees on the board in the fifth inning with a 423-foot solo blast to center field. Of the backstop's past four hits, three (two homers and a double) have gone for extra bases. Wells continues to split time with Jose Trevino behind the plate -- each catcher has started four times over New York's past eight contests.