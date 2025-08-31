Wells went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the White Sox in a 5-3 extra-innings victory Saturday.

Wells broke a 1-1 tie with a 410-foot solo shot in the seventh inning. The third-year backstop has been perking up in the power department of late -- he's gone deep twice in his past three games and four times across his past eight contests. While Wells is still slashing a paltry .210/.267/.429 on the season, he's tied for fifth among MLB catchers with 19 long balls and is sixth at the position with 61 RBI.