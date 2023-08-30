Wells will be called up to the Yankees ahead of Friday's series opener at Houston, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Jasson Dominguez is going to join him on the trip from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the Yankees try to inject some excitement into the final month of what has been a highly disappointing 2023 campaign. Wells, 24, is sporting an .822 OPS with five homers and 20 RBI in 32 games since being promoted July 21 from Double-A to Triple-A and could get semi-regular starts at catcher ahead of Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt.