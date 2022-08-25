Wells has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with two homers, seven RBI and a steal across his last four games for Double-A Somerset.

Overall, Wells has put up good-but-not-great stats in Double-A to this point, posting a .259/.346/.441 line with seven home runs and two steals across 36 games. He performed far better in the lower minors, putting up a .950 OPS in Single-A and a 1.004 mark in High-A, and it seems like his bat may now be heating back up in Double-A after he slumped through much of August (.169/.279/.288 in the first 15 games of the month).