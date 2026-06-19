Yankees' Austin Wells: Homers twice in rehab game

Wells (head) went 2-for-5 with two homers and three total RBI in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

This was Wells' second rehab game after he landed on the 10-day IL due to cervical headaches June 6. Given his performance Thursday, the backstop appears to be feeling much better. Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that the team hasn't yet made a decision on when Wells will return to the big-league club, but that could happen at some point this weekend.