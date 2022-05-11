Wells is slashing .325/.421/1.009 with five home runs, 14 RBI and eight stolen bases through 22 games with High-A Hudson Valley.

The 28th overall pick in the 2020 MLB first-year player draft, Wells swatted 16 homers and stole 16 bases across two minor-league levels in 2021. He has continued to display an impressive mix of power and base-stealing acumen while boosting his batting average this season. Wells is 24-for-24 in stolen base attempts throughout his professional career, which is especially eye-opening considering his position. However, it remains uncertain whether he'll actually stick at catcher by the time he reaches the big leagues.