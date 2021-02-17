The Yankees announced Wednesday that Wells received an invitation to big-league camp as a non-roster invitee.
The No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft will get the opportunity to train with the organization's established big leaguers to begin the spring before likely shifting to minor-league camp in the weeks leading up to Opening Day. Since the 21-year-old catcher hasn't yet made his professional debut due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, he'll likely be assigned to one of the Yankees' lower-level affiliates to begin his professional career.