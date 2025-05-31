Wells went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Wells has been decent at the plate lately, going 6-for-27 (.222) with three extra-base hits and four RBI over his last eight games. The catcher continues to see a majority of the playing time behind the plate. His homer Friday was his first since May 12 in Seattle, and he's up to nine long balls on the year. Wells has added a .209/.276/.449 slash line, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored, three stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple across 181 plate appearances.