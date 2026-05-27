Yankees' Austin Wells: Logs first three-hit game of season

Wells went 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI in a 15-1 rout of the Royals on Tuesday.

All nine of New York's starters finished with multiple hits, so Wells' performance (which included three singles) got a bit lost in the shuffle. Still, it was a notable effort since it was the first time Wells collected multiple hits in a game since April 28, and it was also his first three-hit performance this season. The backstop has struggled at the plate throughout the campaign, slashing just .181/.295/.283 with four homers, 13 runs and seven RBI, but he has remained New York's primary catcher.