The Yankees promoted Wells from Single-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

Wells opened the season at High-A Hudson Valley, but he's made his last nine appearances with Tampa after the Yankees opted to keep him with the affiliate following the conclusion of his rehab assignment for a groin injury that kept him sidelined for about five weeks. Between the two affiliates, Wells slashed .304/.425/.568, and he'll now make a two-level jump as he joins Somerset in the aftermath of fellow catching prospect Josh Breaux receiving a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though Wells' bat should eventually allow him to get a look in the big leagues down the road, he needs more defensive polish and could be moved off the catcher position if he doesn't show more improvement behind the dish in the higher levels of the minors.