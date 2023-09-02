Wells went 1-for-4 in Friday's 6-2 victory against the Astros.

Wells was called up from the minors earlier Friday and batted seventh in the lineup while starting behind the plate against Houston. The 24-year-old worked the count full against Justin Verlander in his first big-league plate appearance before lacing a single to right field. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees manager Aaron Bone said Friday that Wells will play "a lot" at catcher down the stretch, though New York has two other catchers on the roster in Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt.