Wells is currently shut down from baseball activities due to a bruised rib, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear at this point how Wells suffered the injury or how long he might be sidelined. The 23-year-old collected an .897 OPS with 20 home runs and 16 stolen bases across three levels in the minors last season. Wells will begin 2023 back in the minors but could push to debut at some point this season.