Wells has gone 4-for-9 with a home run, five RBI, five runs and a stolen base through two games with Low-A Tampa.

The first-round pick in the 2020 first-year player draft is kicking off his professional career in Low-A ball, but he could rise through the system quickly if he continues at his current torrid pace. There is little doubt that Wells' bat will play in the big leagues, so his timeframe for reaching the majors could depend on how quickly he develops defensively.