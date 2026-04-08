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Yankees' Austin Wells: Out of Yankees' lineup
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1 min read
Wells is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Athletics.
It's a routine day of rest after Wells had started at catcher in each of the previous five tilts. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties Wednesday in Wells' stead.
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