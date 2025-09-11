Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Tigers.

Wells' eighth-inning homer was merely a consolation in keeping the Yankees from being shut out, as it made the score 8-1 in favor of Detroit. Nonetheless, it was a positive sign for the alertness of Wells' bat, as he had gone 1-for-12 over his previous 16 plate appearances. Wells has an unremarkable .715 OPS on the campaign, but he's been a good source of power from the catcher position with 21 homers and 66 RBI through 113 contests.