Wells is hitting .271/.392/.464 with five home runs, seven steals, 39 RBI and 39 runs across 42 games for Low-A Tampa.

As a first-round pick from last year, this season marks Wells' debut in pro ball. The most notable part of his stat line so far is that he's shown an excellent approach at the plate with a 31:45 BB:K, and sustaining that will be key as he moves up the ladder in the Yankees' organization. Wells also isn't widely expected to stick at catcher, as his bat is his calling card.