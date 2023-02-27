Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Wells (rib) has been limited to light baseball activities in recent days and isn't "there yet" when it comes to being ready to make his Grapefruit League debut, MLB.com reports. "He's getting closer, but it's been a slow improvement," Boone said. "We don't want to mess with it and have a setback when it's not fully healed."

The Yankees appear content to take things slowly this spring with the 23-year-old catching prospect, who sustained a bone bruise to his right rib cage while warming up for a Feb. 15 workout. Based on Boone's comments, Wells is likely a week or more away from entering the Grapefruit League lineup, but the backstop should still have a chance at being ready to go for the start of the minor-league season.