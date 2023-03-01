Wells confirmed Wednesday that he's been dealing with a fractured 12th rib, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He'll be held out of baseball activities for the next 7-to-10 days before the Yankees reassess his injury.

Wells had been shut down during the first week of camp with what was reported as a bone bruise to the right side of his ribs, but follow-up tests evidently revealed a fracture. According to Rivera, fractured ribs typically require a 6-to-8-week healing timeframe, so even if Wells is able to resume activities at some point next week, he still looks unlikely to be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. The catching prospect finished the 2022 campaign at Double-A Somerset, logging 247 plate appearances in the Eastern League and slashing .261/.360/.479 with 12 home runs and seven stolen bases.