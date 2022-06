Wells (groin) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and transferred to Single-A Tampa on Friday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Wells began the 2022 season at High-A Hudson Valley and slashed .323/.429/.576 with six homers, 21 runs, 16 RBI and nine stolen bases. However, he'll head to Tampa after spending just over a month on the injured list due to a right groin injury.