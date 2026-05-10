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Yankees' Austin Wells: Resting up Sunday
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1 min read
Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Wells will receive a breather after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties for the Yankees in the finale in Milwaukee.
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