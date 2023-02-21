site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Austin Wells: Resumes workouts
Wells (rib) returned to workouts Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Wells reported to camp with a bruised rib but has evidently been cleared to go through drills. The top prospect is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
