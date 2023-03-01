Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Wednesday that Wells (rib) will be sidelined for at least 6-to-8 weeks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Wells suffered a fractured 12th rib in mid-February, and it's going to cost him the remainder of spring training along with the first couple weeks of the 2023 season. The young catcher has put up intriguing offensive numbers throughout the minor leagues, and he'll likely head back to Double-A Somerset to begin the upcoming season whenever he's deemed fit for live competition.