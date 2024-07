Wells went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays.

Wells put New York on the board with a solo shot to right field in the second inning. It was the backstop's fifth long ball of the campaign, three of which have come over his past 10 contests. Wells is batting .286 (8-for-28) with six RBI over that stretch and has moved back into the primary catcher role for the Yankees, starting five of the team's past seven contests behind the plate.