Wells went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Wells took Drew Rasmussen deep in the fifth inning, then went back-to-back with Giancarlo Stanton in the 10th off Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks. The backstop has been losing playing time lately to Ben Rice due to a slump that had seen him bat just .119 (7-for-59) since the All-Star break, but Wednesday's breakout -- Wells' first multi-hit performance since July 9 -- might be a sign he's ready to reclaim No. 1 duties behind the plate.