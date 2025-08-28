Wells went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 victory versus the Nationals.

Wells capped New York's scoring in the contest with a solo shot to right field in the fourth frame. The backstop has three homers over his past six games, but he has only one other hit -- a single -- over 19 at-bats in that span and has struck out nine times. Wells is still getting regular starts behind the plate for the Yankees, but he's been in an offensive funk since mid-July; over his past 27 contests, he's slashing a woeful .143/.189/.298 with a 30 percent strikeout rate.