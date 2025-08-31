Yankees' Austin Wells: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Wells will get a chance to catch his breath after he started behind the dish in the first two games of the weekend while going 3-for-8 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and an additional run. Ben Rice will handle catching duties for the Yankees in the finale.
