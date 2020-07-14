Yankees' Beck Way: Inks deal with Yankees By RotoWire Staff Jul 14, 2020 at 7:46 pm ET1 min read Way signed with the Yankees on Tuesday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.Way was selected by New York with the 129th pick in the 2020 first-year player draft. The right-handed pitcher signed for $600,000, well above his $438,700 slot value. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.