Yankees' Ben Heller: Added to ALCS roster
Heller was added to the Yankees ALCS roster Friday in place of the injured CC Sabathia (shoulder).
The Yankees need another reliever after Sabathia suffered a shoulder subluxation. Heller threw just 7.1 innings this season but only allowed a single run.
