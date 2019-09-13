Yankees' Ben Heller: Allows one run in return
Heller pitched one inning in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
Heller entered in the eighth inning for his first big league appearance since 2017. He showed a fair amount of rust, allowing a solo homer to Travis Demeritte along with a single and a walk, but he also displayed poise by retiring the final batter of the frame with a pair of runners on base. Heller is unlikely to be on the playoff roster after his extensive layoff, but he'll have a chance to audition for a spot in next year's bullpen down the stretch.
