Heller (elbow) issued a walk and a hit while recording two outs -- one via strikeout -- during a rehab appearance with High-A Tampa on Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Heller has been on the shelf all season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2018. Given the length of his absence, the right-hander will likely require a handful of additional rehab appearances before being cleared to rejoin the Yankees' bullpen.