Yankees' Ben Heller: Called up between games
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heller was recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site between the two games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Heller will give the Yankees some added bullpen depth in the nightcap. Thairo Estrada was optioned in a corresponding move.
