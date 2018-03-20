Yankees' Ben Heller: Candidate for bullpen role
Heller could make the Opening Day roster if the Yankees decide to use an eight-man bullpen, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Heller appeared in nine games for the Yankees last season, allowing just one run in 11 innings. The 26-year-old righty is probably big-league ready, as he recorded a 2.88 ERA in 56.1 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilked-Barre last season, striking out 36.8 percent of batters. New York's bullpen is one of the deepest in the league, however, and doesn't have room for him unless expanded to eight men. Even if he does make the team, Heller is likely to be very deep on the closer depth chart and therefore not much of an asset in most leagues.
