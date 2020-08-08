Heller is part of the Yankees' taxi squad for the team's upcoming series against Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Heller was moved to the Yankees' alternate training site July 25, but he'll be one of two relievers traveling with the team for its weekend series against the Rays. In his only appearance this season, the right-hander allowed one run in one inning against Washington.
