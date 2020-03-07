Yankees' Ben Heller: Day-to-day with back injury
Heller is dealing with a minor back injury but should get into a Grapefruit League game within the next couple of days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It's obviously a very minor issue, with manager Aaron Boone saying Heller could get into a game Sunday or Monday. He is competing for one of the final spots in the big-league bullpen but has minor-league options remaining.
