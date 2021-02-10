Heller (biceps) was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.
Heller avoided arbitration with the Yankees earlier in the offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the team, but he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster after New York signed right-hander Darren O'Day in a corresponding move. Heller has pitched well over a limited sample across the past three seasons, making 21 relief appearances while posting a 1.48 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 24.1 innings. He could still compete for a major-league roster spot heading into the 2021 season.