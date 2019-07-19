Heller was diagnosed with a flexor strain Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Heller was on the homestretch of his recovery from Tommy John surgery when his rehab assignment was paused earlier in the week. He'll be shut down from throwing for a week but could still have time to pitch before the end of the season if his recovery proceeds without hitches once he resumes throwing.

