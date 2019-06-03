Heller (elbow) recently resumed facing hitters in extended spring training games, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees haven't pinpointed a target date for Heller's return from the 60-day injured list, but he likely won't be an option for the big-league bullpen until after the All-Star break. Heller is just under 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories