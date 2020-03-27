Play

Heller was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Heller dealt with a minor back injury early in camp and threw only 0.2 frames as a result. Coming off of Tommy John surgery, Heller threw 7.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Yankees in 2019 and should be a depth option for the club later this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories