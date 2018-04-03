Yankees' Ben Heller: Lands on 60-day DL
Heller (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
Moving Heller to the 60-day DL made room on the 40-man roster for Trayce Thompson, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers on Tuesday. Heller is currently dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow, but will join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen once he returns to full health.
